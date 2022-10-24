China against exporting, imposing development model, official says

Chinadaily.com.cn) 14:50, October 24, 2022

The Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee holds a press conference on Oct 24, 2022 to introduce and interpret a key report to the just-concluded 20th CPC National Congress. [Photo/Xinhua]

China will not export its model of development or require other nations to borrow its practice, and efforts made by each country to explore its own path to modernization independently should be respected, a senior official said on Monday.

Sun Yeli, deputy head of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, told a news conference in Beijing that China will not import the model of development from other nations and will resolutely oppose other nations trying to impose their models on the nation.

He explained the proposition that the Chinese pathway to modernization has provided a brand new choice for the global community in achieving modernization.

"It is a proposal for the diversity of human being and an attitude for exchanges and mutual learning between different civilizations and countries," he said.

"If the global community is willing to learn about or borrow China's experience and practice, we will open our hearts and share in an objective manner. Meanwhile, we will also sincerely learn about, research and borrow experience from other nations," Sun said.

Sun went on to say that there is no model of modernization that fits all circumstances or overarching standards on modernization.

The Chinese path to modernization contains elements that are common to the modernization process of all countries, but it is more characterized by features that are unique to the Chinese context, he said.

China will hold high the banners of peace, development, cooperation and win-win outcomes in its modernization process, which is determined by the Chinese system and culture, he said.

"Pursuing a path of peaceful development fits into the fundamental interest of China, and we will continue to follow this path going forward. We hope other nations will follow a path of peaceful development as well," Sun said.

