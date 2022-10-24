Leaders of DPRK, Vietnam, Laos, Cuba congratulate Xi on election as general secretary of CPC Central Committee

Xinhua) 09:02, October 24, 2022

BEIJING, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) -- Ruling party leaders of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), Vietnam, Laos and Cuba on Sunday respectively sent congratulations to Xi Jinping on his election as general secretary of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea, said the 20th CPC National Congress is of epoch-making milestone significance for the Chinese party and people to unite more closely around the CPC Central Committee with Xi at the core, and to promote the historic process of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation under the banner of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era.

Kim said he firmly believes that under Xi's leadership, the CPC and the Chinese people will uphold and develop socialism with Chinese characteristics and achieve glorious victory in the new journey toward building a modern socialist country in all respects.

He said he would like to work with Xi to lead DPRK-China relations to a better future, and vigorously promote the development of the great cause of socialism of the two countries.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong said that aiming at China's long-term development and the successful realization of the Second Centenary Goal, the 20th CPC National Congress has formulated a series of important strategic plans, goals and tasks, as well as promoted the continuous improvement and innovative development of the theoretical system of socialism with Chinese characteristics.

He believes that under the leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Xi at the core and under the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, the whole Party and the people of the whole country will surely complete the goals put forward by the 20th CPC National Congress, basically realize socialist modernization at an early date and build China into a great modern socialist country that is prosperous, strong, democratic, culturally advanced, harmonious, and beautiful.

Vietnam cherishes and highly values Xi's sincere concern and great contribution to Vietnam-China relations for the benefit of the people of the two countries, he added.

In his message, Thongloun Sisoulith, general secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee, said since the 18th CPC National Congress, the CPC Central Committee with Xi at the core has united and led the Chinese people, continuously making new accomplishments and create new glories in the cause of socialism with Chinese characteristics.

The major ideas and propositions put forward by Xi, Thongloun said, such as the building of a human community with a shared future, the Belt and Road Initiative, the Global Development Initiative, and the Global Security Initiative, have been widely recognized and supported by the international community, and these proposals have made and will continue to make positive contributions to world peace and development.

Thongloun said he is ready to work with Xi to further strengthen strategic communication, jointly lead and promote the in-depth development of Laos-China relations in the new era and the building of a community with a shared future for them to bear fruits, so as to bring more benefits to the two countries and their people, and jointly advance the great cause of socialism.

In his congratulations to Xi, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said it is believed that under Xi's leadership, the CPC and the Chinese people will surely continue to make new achievements in the cause of socialism with Chinese characteristics for the new era.

Xi has led the CPC Central Committee in making theoretical and practical contributions to socialism with Chinese characteristics for the new era, marking a milestone in the adaption of Marxism to Chinese context and the times, he said.

China and Cuba are good friends, good comrades and good brothers, Diaz-Canel said, noting that political mutual trust, friendly cooperation and closeness are the distinctive features of the relations between the two countries.

The relations between the two parties, two countries and the people in Cuba and China are exemplary, he added.

He reiterated that he stands ready to work with Xi to unswervingly continue strengthening the political guidance of the above-mentioned relations for their expansion and improvement, so as to promote the sustainable development of the two countries and the well-being of the their people, and help make the socialism process of the world irreversible and full of vigor.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Hongyu)