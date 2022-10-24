Highlights of foreign congratulatory messages on 20th CPC National Congress (17)

Xinhua) 08:42, October 24, 2022

BEIJING, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) -- Leaders of foreign political parties, government officials and international organizations worldwide have congratulated the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and General Secretary Xi Jinping of the committee on the convening of the 20th CPC National Congress.

Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era is full of vigor, said Lazarus Chakwera, president of the Malawi Congress Party and the country's president.

The Malawi Congress Party firmly believes that the 20th CPC National Congress will guide China to score new achievements on the new journey of socialist construction, which will benefit people of both China and the rest of the world, Chakwera noted.

Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea James Marape said the 20th CPC National Congress mapped out a blueprint for China's development in the future, provided an action plan for China's new journey toward modernization, and is of important significance to not only China but also the whole world.

As the great CPC starts a new journey, the Democratic Congress party of Lesotho expects to enhance relations with the sisterly CPC and deepen cooperation between the two sides, said Mathibeli Mokhothu, leader of the Democratic Congress party and Lesotho's deputy prime minister.

Under the leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi at its core, China has made admirable and great achievements in economic as well as science and technology development, said Ganesh Prasad Timilsina, leader of the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist) and chairman of the National Assembly of Nepal.

The friendship and mutual support between the Federated States of Micronesia (FSM) and China have brought tangible benefits for the people of the two countries, Speaker of the Congress of the FSM Wesley Simina said.

On the occasion of the 20th CPC National Congress, the Congress and the people of the FSM would like to extend best wishes to China, Simina added.

Those also sending congratulatory messages include:

Modeste Bahati Lukwebo, leader of the Alliance of the Democratic Forces of Congo party in the Democratic Republic of Congo and the country's Senate president;

Rasko Konjevic, president of Montenegro's Social Democratic Party and deputy prime minister of the country;

Maithripala Sirisena, chairman of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party and former Sri Lankan president;

Madhav Kumar Nepal, president of the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Socialist) and former Nepali prime minister;

Peter Mutharika, president of the Democratic Progressive Party of Malawi and former Malawian president;

Viorica Dancila, president of Romania's Nation People Together party and the country's former prime minister;

Former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo;

Former Thai Prime Minister Abhisit Vejjajiva;

Abadula Gemeda, former speaker of the Ethiopian House of People's Representatives;

Raouf Said Ali, chairman of the Patriotic Movement Party of Egypt;

Narayan Man Bijukchhe, chairman of the Nepal Workers and Peasants Party;

Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman, president of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam party in Pakistan;

Siraj ul Haq, chief of the Jamaat-e-Islami party in Pakistan;

Iskhak Masaliyev, president of the Party of Communists of Kyrgyzstan;

Yermukhamet Ertysbayev, chairman of the People's Party of Kazakhstan;

Narzullo Oblomurodov, leader of the Ecological Party of Uzbekistan;

Abdelaziz Belaid, president of the Front of the Future party in Algeria;

Wiam Wahhab, leader of the Arab Unification Party of Lebanon;

Omar El Degeir, president of the Sudanese Congress Party;

Olivier Nkurunziza, president of the Union for National Progress of Burundi;

Eddie Komboigo, leader of the Congress for Democracy and Progress party in Burkina Faso;

Rui Semedo, president of the African Party of Independence of Cape Verde;

Fred M'membe, president of the Socialist Party in Zambia;

Gaston Manes, president of the National Convention of the Radical Civic Union of Argentina.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Du Mingming)