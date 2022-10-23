We Are China

Highlights of foreign congratulatory messages on 20th CPC National Congress (16)

Xinhua) 14:09, October 23, 2022

BEIJING, Oct. 22 (Xinhua) -- Leaders of foreign political parties and government officials worldwide have congratulated the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and General Secretary Xi Jinping of the committee on the convening of the 20th CPC National Congress.

Thanks to the CPC's correct decisions, China has achieved continuous success, said former Croatian President Ivo Josipovic, expressing belief that the 20th CPC National Congress will help promote friendly and cooperative relations between China and Croatia and other countries in the world.

The CPC has accumulated successful experience in leading the modernization drive and realizing national prosperity, said Kamal Kharrazi, head of Iran's Strategic Council of Foreign Relations. He wishes China, under the leadership of the CPC, to build a great modern socialist country in all respects and a successful realization of the Second Centenary Goal.

Those also sending congratulatory messages include:

Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith;

Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai;

General Secretary of the People's Rally for Progress of Djibouti and Minister of Economy and Finance Ilyas Moussa Dawaleh;

Chairperson of the Maldivian Democratic Party and Minister of Economic Development Fayyaz Ismail;

Secretary General of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistani Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal;

President of the Progressive Democratic Party of Malaysia and the Malaysian Prime Minister's Special Envoy to China Tiong King Sing;

Chairman of the Federal Council of the People's Socialist Party of Nepal and former Nepali Prime Minister Baburam Bhattarai;

Abdel-Sanad Yamama, chairman of the Wafd Party of Egypt;

Braima Camara, leader of Guinea-Bissau's Movement for Democratic Alternation, Group of 15;

Alassane Bala Sakande, president of the People's Movement for Progress, Burkina Faso;

Katerina Konecna, leader of the Communist Party of Bohemia and Moravia, member of the European Parliament;

Averof Neofytou, president of the Democratic Rally party in Cyprus;

Lars Klingbeil, general secretary of Germany's Social Democratic Party;

Gyula Thurmer, leader of the Hungarian Workers' Party;

Chairman of Liberal Democratic Party of Russia Leonid Slutsky;

Bashim Annagurbanov, chairman of the Agrarian Party of Turkmenistan;

Foumakouye Gado, acting president of the Niger Party for Democracy and Socialism-Tarayya;

Ella Rule, chair of the Communist Party of Great Britain (Marxist-Leninist);

Secretary General of Gambia's United Democratic Party and former Vice President Ousainou Darboe;

Senate Minority Leader Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III, the Philippines;

Dilip Barua, general secretary of the Communist Party of Bangladesh (Marxist-Leninist);

Peter Kanhai, general secretary of the United National Congress of Trinidad and Tobago;

Jeronimo de Sousa, general secretary of the Portuguese Communist Party;

Massimiliano Ay, political secretary of the Communist Party (Switzerland);

Moses Kar, general secretary of the People's Progress Party of Papua New Guinea;

Bhokin Bhalakula, chairman of the Strategy Committee of Thai Sang Thai Party, former president of Thailand Parliament;

Tahir Budagov, deputy chairman and head of the Central Office of the New Azerbaijan Party;

Abdulrahman Kinana, vice chairman (Mainland) of Chama Cha Mapinduzi, Tanzania;

Maite Mola, first vice-president of the Party of European Left;

Charles Wiles, chairman on diplomatic affairs of the Congress for Democratic Change of Liberia;

Kostas Karamanlis, former president of the New Democracy party and former prime minister of Greece, among others.

