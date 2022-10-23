Home>>
Xi Jinping, other members of Political Bureau Standing Committee of 20th CPC Central Committee appear before the press
(Xinhua) 12:10, October 23, 2022
BEIJING, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, and the other members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the 20th CPC Central Committee appeared before the press on Sunday at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.
