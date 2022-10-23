Full text of resolution on work report of 19th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection

BEIJING, Oct. 22 (Xinhua) -- The following is the full text of the Resolution of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) on the Report on the Work of the 19th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection adopted Saturday at the closing session of the 20th CPC National Congress.

Resolution of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China on the Report on the Work of the 19th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection

Adopted on October 22, 2022

The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China has reviewed and adopted the Report on the Work of the 19th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection. The Congress fully endorses the Commission's work.

The Congress affirms that since the 19th National Congress of the Party, under the strong leadership of the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, the central and local commissions for discipline inspection have thoroughly studied and implemented Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, earnestly followed the overall requirements for Party building in the new era, firmly acted on the Party's strategic plans for self-reform, and made further advances in implementing the Party's strategic policy for exercising full and rigorous self-governance. They have faithfully performed their duties as prescribed by the Party Constitution, remained committed to improving Party conduct, promoting integrity, and combating corruption, and advanced high-quality development of discipline inspection and supervision in the new era. Keeping in mind the overall work of the Party and the country, they have given full play to the role of supervision in ensuring that decisions are executed and in promoting institutional improvements.

All this has provided a strong underpinning for achieving the First Centenary Goal of building a moderately prosperous society in all respects and for embarking on the new journey to build a modern socialist country in all respects and advancing toward the Second Centenary Goal. In doing so, they have produced excellent achievements to the satisfaction of the Party and the people.

The Congress calls on the central and local commissions for discipline inspection to hold high the great banner of socialism with Chinese characteristics, uphold Marxism-Leninism, Mao Zedong Thought, Deng Xiaoping Theory, the Theory of Three Represents, and the Scientific Outlook on Development, and fully implement Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. It urges them to carry out the strategic plans made at the Congress; acquire a deep understanding of the decisive significance of establishing Comrade Xi Jinping's core position on the Party Central Committee and in the Party as a whole and establishing the guiding role of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era; enhance their consciousness of the need to maintain political integrity, think in big-picture terms, follow the leadership core, and keep in alignment with the central Party leadership; stay confident in the path, theory, system, and culture of socialism with Chinese characteristics; and uphold Comrade Xi Jinping's core position on the Party Central Committee and in the Party as a whole and uphold the Central Committee's authority and its centralized, unified leadership.

The Congress also urges them to carry forward the great founding spirit of the Party, resolutely ensure the Party's full and rigorous self-governance, advance the great new project of Party building in the new era, work to improve the systems and regulations for the Party's self-reform, and take strict steps to improve Party conduct and tighten Party discipline. It requires them to make integrated efforts to ensure that officials do not have the audacity, opportunity, or desire to be corrupt; endeavor to win the tough and protracted battle against corruption; and develop a team of discipline inspection and supervision personnel who are loyal, upright, and responsible. Finally, the Congress calls on them to strive in unity to build a modern socialist country in all respects and advance national rejuvenation on all fronts.

