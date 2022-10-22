Home>>
Delegates receive interview after 20th CPC National Congress concludes
(Xinhua) 14:32, October 22, 2022
Delegates to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Wu Yansheng, Zhu Min and Zhang Liangang (from L to R) arrive for an interview at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 22, 2022. The 20th CPC National Congress concluded on Saturday. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Wu Chaolan)
Photos
