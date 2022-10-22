Highlights of foreign congratulatory messages on 20th CPC National Congress (13)

BEIJING, Oct. 21 (Xinhua) -- Leaders of foreign political parties and government officials worldwide have congratulated the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and General Secretary Xi Jinping of the committee on the opening of the 20th CPC National Congress.

China will build on its achievements and further enhance its influence on the world stage under the guidance of the 20th National Congress of the CPC, said Efkan Ala, vice chairman of the Justice and Development Party, Türkiye.

China has made great contributions to world peace and development with its own vigorous growth, which also has brought benefits to Serbia's development, said Milos Vucevic, vice president of the Serbian Progressive Party.

Over the past decade, China has made great achievements in developing economy, eradicating absolute poverty and improving the living standards of its people, and has played a positive role in maintaining world stability and prosperity, said Daniel Jose Micallef, deputy leader of the Malta Labour Party.

Over the past 10 years, under the strong leadership of the CPC Central Committee and Xi, China has made unprecedented historic achievements in such fields as economy, science and technology, said Vijay Jolly, senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party in India. He hopes that India and China will have more contacts to further promote the development of bilateral relations.

Those also sending congratulatory messages include:

Rodrigo Duterte, former president of the Philippines;

Dilma Rousseff, former president of Brazil;

Rui Duarte de Barros, former prime minister of Guinea-Bissau;

Jalal El-Haridi, chairman of the Homeland Defenders Party of Egypt;

Laouan Magagi, president of the Alliance for Democratic Renewal Party and minister for humanitarian action and disaster management, Niger;

Gustavo Vallejo, national president of the Ecuadorian Socialist Party;

Jose Luis Centella, president of the Communist Party of Spain;

Jacques Cheminade, head of the French Solidarity and Progress party;

Jotham Napat, president of the Leaders Party of Vanuatu;

Adel Amer, general secretary of the Communist Party of Israel;

Landing Savane, general secretary of the And-Jef/African Party for Democracy and Socialism of Senegal;

Haroun Kabadi, secretary general of the Patriotic Salvation Movement of Chad;

Reverien Ndikuriyo, secretary general of the National Council for the Defense of Democracy-Forces for the Defense of Democracy in Burundi;

Foster Cummings, general secretary of the People's National Movement in Trinidad and Tobago;

Luis Villanueva, general secretary of the Peruvian Communist Party;

Iyiola Omisore, national secretary of the All Progressives Congress, Nigeria;

Abbas Zaki, member of Palestinian Fatah Central Committee and commissioner for relations with Arab countries and China;

Bernard Accoyer, former president of the National Assembly of France.

