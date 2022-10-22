20th CPC National Congress begins closing session
This photo taken on Oct. 22, 2022 shows the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China. The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) started its closing session at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Saturday. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)
BEIJING, Oct. 22 (Xinhua) -- The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) started its closing session at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Saturday.
This photo taken on Oct. 22, 2022 shows the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China. The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) started its closing session at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Saturday. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)
This photo taken on Oct. 22, 2022 shows flags on the Tian'anmen Square and atop the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China. The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) started its closing session at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Saturday. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)
