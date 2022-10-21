Highlights of foreign congratulatory messages on 20th CPC National Congress (11)

BEIJING, Oct. 21 (Xinhua) -- Leaders of foreign political parties and government officials worldwide have congratulated the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and General Secretary Xi Jinping of the committee on the convening of the 20th CPC National Congress.

China has made outstanding achievements in such areas as economic development, poverty reduction, and scientific and technological innovation, winning recognition and admiration from all over the world, said Guinea-Bissau's President Umaro Sissoco Embalo.

Gambian President Adama Barrow wished the 20th CPC National Congress a complete success and said he looks forward to continuing close cooperation with China to promote their political friendship and economic development.

Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele expressed confidence that the 20th CPC National Congress will lead China and the Chinese people to new and important achievements in the development, adding that his country and China will respect each other, conduct friendly cooperation and move forward hand in hand.

President of the People's Liberation Party of Timor-Leste and Prime Minister Taur Matan Ruak said his country shares brotherly friendship with the CPC and the Chinese people, with good-neighborliness, mutual trust and mutual benefit being their common pursuit.

Ruak said he expects that the 20th CPC National Congress will lead China to achieve lasting prosperity and development.

"This country is its people; the people are the country," President of Vanuatu's Vanua'aku Pati party and Prime Minister Bob Loughman quoted Xi as saying.

His party highly appreciates the CPC's people-centered governance philosophy and is willing to lift the Vanuatu-China comprehensive strategic partnership to a new level, he said.

The 20th CPC National Congress has attracted the attention of the whole world and will have an important impact on the development direction of China, Asia and the whole world, said Davorko Vidovic, president of Croatia's Social Democrats party and deputy speaker of the Croatian parliament. He also expressed his belief that the CPC will, as always, successfully cope with various challenges.

China's effective response to the COVID-19 pandemic has maintained and promoted stable economic development and made important contributions to world economic recovery, said Airlangga Hartarto, chairman of Indonesia's Golkar Party and coordinating minister for economic affairs, and Lodewijk Freidrich Paulus, secretary-general of Golkar Party and deputy speaker of the People's Representative Council of Indonesia.

The 20th CPC National Congress will inject impetus into realizing the Chinese Dream of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, and the policies to be formulated at the congress will not only serve the interests of the Chinese people, but also benefit the world, said KP Sharma Oli, chairman of the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist) and former Nepali prime minister.

Since the 18th CPC National Congress, under Xi's leadership, China has adopted a series of wise policies and promoted the Belt and Road cooperation with other countries and regions in the world, providing important support for countries around the world to cope with the current crises, said Saad Hariri, president of Lebanese Future Movement party and former prime minister of Lebanon.

Japan and China shoulder the important responsibility of maintaining regional and world peace and prosperity, said Toshimitsu Motegi, secretary general of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) of Japan, noting that the LDP is willing to strengthen exchanges with the CPC to promote the construction of stable and constructive Japan-China relations.

He hoped that the CPC and China would score even greater development achievements.

