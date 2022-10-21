The 20th CPC National Congress reinforces China’s determination to succeed

The congregation is eager to capture the moment at the Great Hall of the People during the opening session of the 20th CPC National Congress on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo/Bryan Otieno)

I have the privilege to cover the 20th CPC National Congress. In my opinion, this important meeting reasserts what China, through the CPC, has always believed in. It reinforces the party’s determination to succeed for the next five years, and even for the long journey all through to the middle of this century. It ensures that all policies will be implemented with the aim of guaranteeing the well-being of the Chinese people. The congress also reminds the world what China is all about and its vision for building a community with a shared future with sincerity, prosperity, and happiness.

On the opening up to the world, Xi Jinping means to open China's doors wider, and his report to the National Congress only assures that.

China is determined to ensure global development. As President Xi said, the Chinese people are ready to work hand-in-hand with people across the world to create an even brighter future for humanity.

Journalists and delegates leave the Great Hall of the People after the opening session of the 20th CPC National Congress in Beijing, October 16, 2022. (Photo/Bryan Otieno)

Through the Global Development Initiative, China provides friendly and sincere support and assistance to other developing countries. China's policy of non-interference with domestic issues is a plus for them.

I think the relationship between Kenya and China will continue to grow. I believe the sincerity with which China has lent Kenya a helping hand fosters this bilateral relationship.

It is my first time in China, and I love the experience. I love the way China attaches a lot of value to history and its culture and in the way it preserves them. Even what may seem like simple things in museums, such as historical stones, are superb.

Despite China's population size, there is a lot of discipline on the roads. It is a remarkable thing. I also find that Chinese people are eager to learn, which is a key virtue for any person who is up for development.

The author is a journalist from the Kenyan newspaper The Star.

