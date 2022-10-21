CPC in the eyes of China's Gen Z (3)
To know China well, one must first know the Communist Party of China (CPC). Governing for the people and by relying on the people, the CPC has been committed to a people-centered philosophy and has led the Chinese people to achieve several major historic accomplishments over the past century.
As the landmark 20th National Congress of the CPC is underway in Beijing, the People's Daily talked to several university students on their views on the world's largest governing party with over 96 million members.
In this episode, Sun Shulang, 21, from the University of International Relations shared her views on the CPC. Find out what she has to say.
(Video contributed by Sun Shulang, Lu Dong and Zhu Yingqi; Video produced by Di Jingyuan; Cover image produced by Zhang Jia)
Photos
Related Stories
- PLA soldiers celebrate opening of 20th CPC National Congress
- Poster girl of education charity finds new mission
- 20th CPC National Congress provides invaluable insight into China's future path: Moroccan ambassador
- 181 countries now have diplomatic ties with China
- Highlights of foreign congratulatory messages on 20th CPC National Congress (10)
- Resolving Taiwan question highlighted in report
- Greater successes for CPC expected
- China's modernization path offers inspiration for global peace and development
- Press center for 20th CPC National Congress hosts fifth group interview
- China to persist in development of human community with shared future: vice FM
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.