China to persist in development of human community with shared future: vice FM

BEIJING, Oct. 20 (Xinhua) -- China will promote with concrete actions the building of a community with a shared future for humanity and work to make the system of global governance fairer and more equitable, Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu said on Thursday.

Ma made the remarks at a press conference on the sidelines of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

Efforts in building a community with a shared future for humanity have made substantial progress in various fields and regards, he said.

The China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative has become a well-received international public good and an important platform for international cooperation, he said, adding that the Global Development Initiative and the Global Security Initiative have brought new impetus to the world peace and development.

China is firm in safeguarding the international system with the United Nations (UN) at its core, the international order underpinned by international law, and the basic norms governing international relations based on the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, Ma said.

He pointed out that the humanity is facing unprecedented challenges, and hegemony and bullying by certain forces are posing great threat to the world order. "A divided world is in no one's interest, and bloc confrontation would only lead to a dead end."

China will explore its own development while firmly safeguarding world peace and development, and better promote world peace and development through its own development, he said.

