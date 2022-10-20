China's diplomacy aimed at global peace, prosperity

Chinadaily.com.cn) 14:36, October 20, 2022

The goal and purpose of China's diplomacy is to maintain world peace, promote common development and advance the building of a community with a shared future for mankind, Vice-Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu told a news conference in Beijing on Thursday.

Ma made the remarks on the sidelines of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, dismissing views that the widening differences between China and the West would endanger the international order.

Ma slammed those who cling to the Cold War mentality and zero-sum game mindset, who are obsessed with forming small circles, drawing lines according to the differences of ideologies, and stoking bloc confrontation, saying hegemony and bullying are the biggest threats to the world order.

A divided world serves no one's interests and would only lead the world into a dead end, Ma said, while stressing that building a community of a shared future for mankind is the future and destiny of the whole humanity.

Ma said China has championed building an open, inclusive, clean and beautiful world that enjoys the lasting peace, universal security and common prosperity.

China also said that countries should carry forward the common values of humanity, respect diversity of civilizations and jointly tackle global challenges, he added.

China has promoted the building of a community with a shared future for mankind with concrete actions, Ma said.

He listed a series of China-proposed important initiatives, saying the Belt and Road Initiative has become a widely welcomed international public good, the Global Development Initiative and the Global Security Initiative have instilled new impetus into upholding world peace and bolstering shared development.

China would firmly uphold the international system with the United Nations at the core, the international order based on the international law as well as the basic norms of international relations underpinned by the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, said Ma, adding the country would also promote a more fair and equitable global governance.

China would seek its development by resolutely upholding world peace and development and in turn better maintain world peace and development with its growth, Ma vowed.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Hongyu)