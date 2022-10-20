Highlights of foreign congratulatory messages on 20th CPC National Congress (9)

Xinhua) 13:09, October 20, 2022

BEIJING, Oct. 20 (Xinhua) -- Leaders of foreign political parties, government officials and lawmakers worldwide have congratulated the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and General Secretary Xi Jinping of the committee on the opening of the 20th CPC National Congress.

In their congratulatory messages, they spoke highly of the CPC's remarkable achievements and its important contributions to improving the well-being of the Chinese people and people in the rest of the world.

Since its founding, the CPC has been making unremitting efforts for China's development, said Simplice Mathieu Sarandji, national executive secretary of the Central African Republic's United Hearts Movement (MCU) party and president of the country's National Assembly, adding that the MCU is willing to learn from the CPC's experience in its prolonged struggle and development.

Seini Oumarou, president of Niger's National Movement for the Development of Society party and president of the country's National Assembly, expressed his sincere admiration for the incredible achievements the Chinese people have made in national liberation and economic and social development under the leadership of the CPC.

The 20th CPC National Congress will have a profound influence on China's development in the next five years and beyond, said Shalva Papuashvili, political secretary of the Political Council of Georgian Dream-Democratic Georgia party and chairman of the Parliament of Georgia.

This year is important for China as it is striving for its second centenary goal, and this congress is closely linked to the future of the Chinese people, said Horace Chang, general secretary of the Jamaica Labour Party.

Chang, also deputy prime minister of Jamaica and minister of National Security, wished the congress a complete success.

In the past decade, the Chinese Dream and the Belt and Road Initiative proposed by Xi has a positive impact on the world, and created a favorable international atmosphere for countries worldwide to enhance cooperation and work together to build a just, sound and peaceful world order, said Pushpa Kamal Dahal, also known as Prachanda, chairman of the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Center) and former prime minister.

The Global Development Initiative and the Global Security Initiative proposed by Xi are conducive to promoting world peace and development, said Robert Fico, leader of the Direction-Social Democracy party and former prime minister of Slovakia.

He noted that the 20th CPC National Congress is of key significance for building China into a modern country.

The achievements of the CPC belong not only to China and the Chinese people, but also to humanity, said Dogu Perincek, chairman of the Patriotic Party of Türkiye.

Ivica Dacic, president of the Socialist Party of Serbia, said that he believes that the 20th CPC National Congress will be an important gathering for fully implementing the Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era and embarking on a new journey toward building a modern socialist country in all respects.

