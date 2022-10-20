Home>>
Press center for 20th CPC National Congress hosts fourth group interview
(Xinhua) 09:18, October 20, 2022
The spokespersons for delegations from Chongqing, Sichuan, Guizhou, Yunnan, Tibet, Shaanxi and Gansu to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) meet the press during a group interview in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 19, 2022. The press center for the 20th CPC National Congress hosted its fourth group interview on Wednesday. During the interview, the spokespersons introduced the delegations' study and discussion on the report to the 20th CPC National Congress, and answered questions from journalists. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)
