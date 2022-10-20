China destined for more brilliant accomplishments under CPC leadership: Iraqi Ambassador

BEIJING, Oct. 19 (Xinhua) -- Iraqi Ambassador to China Shorsh Khalid Said told Xinhua in a recent interview that he believes China will achieve more brilliant accomplishments under the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC) as the CPC convenes its five-yearly national congress this week in Beijing to map out a blueprint for China's future development.

Noting that the 20th National Congress of the CPC is of great significance to China and the world, Said said he was deeply impressed by China's achievements and the concept of putting people front and center, which are mentioned in a report at the opening session of the congress.

"In the past decade, China has made steady progress and accumulated valuable experience in modernizing the country's governance system and capacity," Said said.

Said noticed that "people" is a keyword that appears many times in the report. Recalling the experience during his visit to Xinjiang, Said said that Xinjiang has made history by eradicating absolute poverty, building sound infrastructures and achieving high-level development in local economy, society and culture.

"This is the embodiment of the CPC's stance of putting the people first," he said.

Said believes that the contents of culture, education and other fields mentioned in the report reflect that the CPC pays attention to improving the people's wellbeing and is committed to meeting the people's aspirations for a better life.

"China's tremendous accomplishments show that the CPC is able to formulate long-term strategic goals, build the nation and serve the people well," Said added.

China has taken a series of measures in international cooperation in poverty reduction, climate change and anti-pandemic sectors, which has improved the wellbeing of people of all countries, especially those of developing countries, said the ambassador.

Regarding the foreign policies mentioned in the report, Said said these policies will effectively safeguard world peace and promote common development. "China has closer ties with the world, and China's development is a powerful boost to world peace and development."

Next year will mark the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Iraq. Said said that Iraq and China enjoy traditional friendship and he expects the two countries to further enhance strategic mutual trust, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, push for new progress in their strategic partnership to better benefit the two countries and two peoples.

