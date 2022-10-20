Home>>
Delegates to 20th CPC National Congress continue holding group meetings
(Xinhua) 08:19, October 20, 2022
BEIJING, Oct. 19 (Xinhua) -- Delegates to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) continued holding group meetings on Wednesday.
They deliberated the lists of preliminary nominees for the candidates of members and alternate members of the 20th CPC Central Committee, as well as members of the 20th CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection. The lists were approved at the second meeting of the presidium of the congress on Tuesday.
The delegates also discussed draft resolutions on the report of the 19th CPC Central Committee, the work report of the 19th CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, and the amendment to the Constitution of the CPC.
