Highlights of foreign congratulatory messages on 20th CPC National Congress (5)

Xinhua) 15:01, October 19, 2022

BEIJING, Oct. 19 (Xinhua) -- Leaders of foreign political parties and governments worldwide have congratulated the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and General Secretary Xi Jinping of the committee on the opening of the 20th CPC National Congress.

In their congratulatory messages, they spoke highly of the CPC's remarkable achievements and its important contributions to improving the well-being of the Chinese people and people in the rest of the world.

President of the Cameroon People's Democratic Movement (CPDM) and also Cameroonian President Paul Biya expressed his congratulations to the CPC, Chinese leaders and the Chinese people on behalf of all members of the CPDM, voicing confidence that the congress will inject new impetus into the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

Under the strong leadership of General Secretary Xi over the years, China has made great achievements in economic and social development, from which developing countries have learned successful experience, Nepali President Bidya Devi Bhandari said.

The high-level governmental exchanges as well as those between political parties of the two countries are conducive to accelerating the development of bilateral relations, Bhandari said.

President of Seychelles Wavel Ramkalawan expressed the confidence that the 20th CPC National Congress will draw on past achievements and set new goals and tasks to guide China through building a great and prosperous modern country and realizing the second centenary goal of building a modern socialist country and the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

Kiribati President Taneti Maamau commended the Chinese government for its unswerving commitment to peace and development, pursuit of harmonious coexistence between humanity and nature, and promotion of mutually beneficial cooperation.

The government and people of Kiribati wish the congress a complete success and look forward to greater development of socialism with Chinese characteristics, Maamau said.

The congress is taking place at a critical moment when the world is undergoing profound changes, said President of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and also Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

Sharif said that he is convinced that during the congress, Chinese leaders, with their broad and farsighted vision, will map out the progress and prosperity of the Chinese nation.

Leader of the Barbados Labour Party and also Barbadian Prime Minister Mia Mottley extended warm congratulations and best wishes to General Secretary Xi and the Chinese people on the achievements China has made in the past decade.

The 20th CPC National Congress marks a new journey for China's development and China will play a greater role in international affairs, said Mottley.

The Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and other political proposals proposed by General Secretary Xi will contribute to building a world of universal security and common prosperity, said Milorad Dodik, president of the Alliance of Independent Social Democrats and Serb member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Expressing gratitude to the CPC for its support to the party, government and people of South Sudan, James Wani Igga, deputy chairman of the Sudan People's Liberation Movement Party (SPLM) and vice president of South Sudan, said he stands ready to continue to strengthen the special friendly cooperative relations with the CPC in various fields.

Expressing his belief that the 20th CPC National Congress will be remembered in history and lead China to a brighter future, Vladimir Orlic, vice president of the Serbian Progressive Party and speaker of the National Assembly of Serbia, said the CPC, which focuses on its second centenary goal, will make major and pioneering decisions charting the course for China's future development.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Hongyu)