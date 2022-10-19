Observers worldwide laud China's milestone achievements under CPC leadership

BEIJING, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- The report delivered by General Secretary Xi Jinping at the opening session of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) on Sunday comprehensively summarizes the achievements and experience of China's reforms and development, and contains an overall strategic plan for the cause of the party and the country, overseas analysts and observers said.

The CPC will score even greater achievements, lead the Chinese people to write a new chapter along the new journey toward building a modern socialist country in all respects, and to join the rest of the world in building a better future for all humanity, the analysts and observers noted.

GREAT TRANSFORMATIONS IN NEW ERA

Xi said in the report that the past decade marked three major events of great immediate importance and profound historical significance for the cause of the party and the people.

"We embraced the centenary of the Communist Party of China; we ushered in a new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics; and we eradicated absolute poverty and finished building a moderately prosperous society in all respects, thus completing the First Centenary Goal," he said.

"This report contains the crystallization of the CPC's important experience and provides ideological guidance for China's march towards the second centenary goal," said Vanxay Tavinyan, the editor-in-chief of the Pasaxon, the newspaper of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee, who has been closely following this CPC national congress.

Deeply impressed by the CPC's adherence to the people-centered development philosophy, he said China has secured a victory in the battle against extreme poverty, the largest scale of such efforts ever made in history, and made significant contributions to global poverty reduction.

"China has achieved many milestones" in the past decade, said Shakeel Ahmad Ramay, chief executive officer of the Asian Institute of Eco-civilization Research and Development in Pakistan, after listening to the live-streamed report via the Internet.

China's big achievements have demonstrated that socialism with Chinese characteristics is presenting a better model with global appeal, Ramay added.

Under the CPC's guidance, China has shown the world how to achieve goals like eradicating extreme poverty with political will and effective actions, said Ronnie Lins, director of the China-Brazil Center for Research and Business, adding that realizing economic and social development, and eradicating poverty and social inequality are a sure way to build a healthier world.

The poverty alleviation efforts led by the CPC will be remembered by the human society as a model of good governance in human history, Lins added.

"Every time when I returned to China, I could clearly see the rapid economic and social progress in the country," said Rafael Hernandez, director of Cuban political magazine Temas, adding that he was impressed by the data on China's economic development in the report.

The CPC's historic achievements since the 18th CPC National Congress have demonstrated that the party is dedicated to pursuing happiness for the people and rejuvenation of the nation, he said, adding that it's the CPC's strong leadership that has led to China's great success today.

The 20th CPC National Congress is of great significance, said Yuri Tavrovsky, a professor with the People's Friendship University of Russia.

Over the past decade, China has made great achievements in accelerating the construction of a modern economic system, promoting technological innovation, improving state governance, eliminating extreme poverty, and pushing for green development, he said, adding that China's development path has become more attractive to the international community.

China's development is very important to global development, and China's successful experience offers reference and inspiration to many countries, said Alexey Maslov, director of the Institute of the Asian and African Studies of Moscow State University.

GREAT CONTRIBUTIONS TO HUMAN PROGRESS

From this day forward, the central task of the CPC will be to lead the Chinese people of all ethnic groups in a concerted effort to realize the Second Centenary Goal of building China into a great modern socialist country in all respects and to advance the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts through a Chinese path to modernization, Xi emphasized in the report.

To build a modernized society for more than 1 billion people is undoubtedly a huge contribution to the progress of mankind, Adhere Cavince, a Kenya-based international relations scholar, told Xinhua.

China is setting a good example for other developing countries to hold in hand their own path to national regeneration and development, Cavince added.

The Chinese path to modernization is a modernization of shared prosperity for a huge population and it is also committed to facilitating global peace and development, said Cavince.

It is immensely important that the report elaborated on a new philosophy on China's comprehensive development for the goal of improving people's living standard, said Zivadin Jovanovic, former Serbian senior diplomat, adding that China's focus on its further modernization is really important for the global economy.

The Chinese-style modernization is a vision of a world without poverty, hunger, war, conflict, discrimination, and hegemony, among others, said Joseph Matthews, a senior professor at Cambodia's BELTEI International University.

The Chinese path to modernization pursues inclusive development, common prosperity, as well as a harmonious relationship between human and nature, and will have a direct positive impact on global development, Matthews told Xinhua.

Kanat Beisek, chairman of the Board of the Kazakh-Chinese Trade Promotion Association, said he looks forward to seeing the Chinese path to modernization, noting that through cooperation with China in such fields as agriculture, energy, e-commerce, he has deeply felt that the continuous progress of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) has benefited Kazakhstan and other countries along the route.

While concentrating on major tasks at home, Chinese development has produced positive spillover effects to the world, reflecting China's wisdom and strength, Beisek said.

The Chinese path to modernization will drive the country to make new economic and social achievements, and will also bring more cooperation and development opportunities to Kazakhstan and other developing countries, he added.

Giving great attentions to the Chinese path to modernization, the CPC national congress mapped out a clear plan for China's sustainable development in the future, said Diaa Helmy, secretary-general of Cairo-based Egyptian-Chinese Chamber of Commerce.

The successes achieved by China will continue as it sticks to socialism with Chinese characteristics, Helmy said, noting that China will strongly go further in its modernization process.

JOINTLY BUILDING A BETTER FUTURE FOR HUMANITY

China has always been committed to its foreign policy goals of upholding world peace and promoting common development and is dedicated to the building of a community with a shared future for mankind, Xi said in the report.

China put forward the Global Development Initiative (GDI) and the Global Security Initiative (GSI) and is willing to implement them together with the international community. The Chinese people are ready to work hand in hand with people across the world to create an even brighter future for humanity, he said.

"From the report, I strongly feel China's determination and confidence in striding forward, developing peacefully and opening up to the outside world," said Uzbek political observer Tulanbay Kurbanov.

By striving to realize the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation through Chinese-style modernization, China will provide huge development opportunities for developing countries and inject impetus into global economic development, he added.

The GDI and GSI proposed by China are in line with the common aspirations of the international community for justice, peace, and development, and will surely further build global consensus, gather strength for cooperation, and inject strong positive energy into improving global governance, Kurbanov said.

Xi's report emphasizes that China adheres to the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence in pursuing friendship and cooperation with other countries, and will firmly support and help developing countries achieve faster growth, which will further encourage emerging economies like Indonesia to recover at a faster pace, said Teuku Rezasyah, international relations expert of Indonesia's Padjadjaran University.

Xi stressed China's commitment to the building of a community with a shared future for mankind in his report, said Wirun Phichaiwongphakdee, director of the Thailand-China Research Center of the Belt and Road Initiative, noting that no single country can solve global challenges, which require solidarity and cooperation of all countries.

The world should be a place where win-win cooperation and common development abound, and in the process, the vision of building of a community with a shared future for mankind plays a very important role, he added.

China has been providing the world with huge development opportunities through projects like the BRI and the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), and China-Africa cooperation has been growing especially through FOCAC in the past decades, said Rwandan researcher and publisher Gerald Mbanda.

African countries are looking forward to strengthening cooperation with China under FOCAC and the BRI, he added.

The global community expects China's initiatives such as the GDI and GSI "will play more positive roles around the world in the future," said Hamed Vafaei, director of the Center for Asian Studies at the University of Tehran.

As the largest developing country in the world, China's development model is of great significance to developing countries like Iran, and many Iranian academic institutions, including his center, have been paying close attention to the congress and hope to study China's successful experience in state governance through it, he said.

"The 20th CPC National Congress is of great significance and will have far-reaching influence on China's future development as well as world peace and stability," said Luciana Santos, president of the Communist Party of Brazil.

China sticks to an independent foreign policy of peace, firmly upholds multilateralism, is actively involved in global governance, and takes the lead in improving the global governance system, playing an active role in shaping a more just and reasonable world order, Santos added.

