Highlights of foreign congratulatory messages on 20th CPC National Congress (4)

Xinhua) 08:21, October 19, 2022

BEIJING, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- Political party leaders and senior officials worldwide have congratulated the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and General Secretary Xi Jinping of the committee on the opening of the 20th CPC National Congress.

In their congratulatory messages, they spoke highly of the CPC's remarkable achievements and its important contributions to improving the well-being of the Chinese people and people in the rest of the world.

Boris Gryzlov, chairman of the Supreme Council of the United Russia party, said the CPC is always committed to safeguarding national interests, enhancing people's well-being and achieving peaceful development.

The CPC has not only succeeded in addressing various domestic risks and challenges, but also played the role of a responsible political party in the international arena, Gryzlov said.

Natsuo Yamaguchi, chief representative of the Komeito Party of Japan, said under the strong leadership of General Secretary Xi, China has overcome a series of difficulties and challenges including the COVID-19 pandemic, scored major development achievements, and plays an important role in supporting developing countries.

Sultan al-Barakani, deputy secretary-general of General People's Congress party of Yemen and speaker of the Yemeni parliament, said since its 18th National Congress, the CPC, led by General Secretary Xi, has carried forward the great spirit of revolution and overcome many seemingly insurmountable obstacles, radiating with fresh vitality.

Muhaimin Iskandar, general chairman of the National Awakening Party and deputy speaker of the People's Representative Council of Indonesia, said he expected the policies to be made at the 20th CPC National Congress to boost recovery of the global economy amid turbulences and bring more benefits to people in China and the wider world.

Ulugbek Inoyatov, chairman of the Central Committee of People's Democratic Party of Uzbekistan and deputy speaker of the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan, said that China's achievements in recent decades are impressive, showing the effectiveness of the strategy and policy of sustainable development formulated by the CPC.

Wee Ka Siong, president of the Malaysian Chinese Association and Malaysia's transport minister, said the CPC will surely lead China to another milestone and continue to make greater contributions to world peace, progress and prosperity.

Aleksandar Vulin, president of the Movement of Socialists of Serbia and Serbian interior minister, said that under the leadership of General Secretary Xi, the CPC has not only brought benefits to the Chinese people, but also brought prosperity and development to the whole world.

Ahmad Majdalani, secretary general of the Palestinian Popular Struggle Front and minister of Social Development of Palestine, said that the 20th CPC National Congress will be an important milestone in advancing China's development and progress, promoting whole-process people's democracy and building a modern socialist country in all respects under the leadership of the CPC.

Domingos Simoes Pereira, president of the African Party for the Independence of Guinea and Cape Verde (PAIGC) and former prime minister of Guinea-Bissau, said that under the outstanding leadership of General Secretary Xi, the 20th CPC National Congress will surely significantly push forward the historic process of national rejuvenation in China.

Daniel Chongolo, general secretary of the Chama Cha Mapinduzi of Tanzania, said the CPC has led China in achieving sustainable economic development, which has provided an important reference for Tanzania and other developing countries.

George Papandreou, president of the Socialist International and former prime minister of Greece, said that under the leadership of General Secretary Xi, the CPC has successfully eliminated absolute poverty and improved the living standards of the Chinese people.

Those also sending congratulatory messages include:

Jimson Tanangada, president of Ownership, Unity and Responsibility (OUR) Party of the Solomon Islands;

Abdellatif Ouahbi, secretary-general the Authenticity and Modernity Party (PAM) and minister of Justice of Morocco;

Samba Sy, general secretary of the Party of Independence and Labour, and minister of Labour, Social Dialogue and Relations with Institutions in Senegal;

Holder Ramaholimasy, national coordinator of the IRD and minister of Territorial Planning of Madagascar;

Paiboon Nititawan, a deputy leader of the People's Power Party of Thailand;

Bakhtiyor Yakubov, deputy chairman of the Movement of Entrepreneurs and Businessmen-the Liberal Democratic Party of Uzbekistan;

Luisa Damiao, vice president of the People's Movement for the Liberation of Angola;

Morris Tovebae, general secretary of the Pangu Party in Papua New Guinea;

Kamal Hadid, secretary general of Lebanese People's Congress;

Craig Isherwood, national secretary of the Australian Citizens Party;

Mushahid Hussain Syed, chairman of the Pakistani Senate's Defense Committee and chairman of the Pakistan-China Institute;

Joseph Muscat, former leader of Malta's Labour Party and former prime minister of Malta.

