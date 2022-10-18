Highlights of foreign congratulatory messages on 20th CPC National Congress (2)

The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) opens at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

BEIJING, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- Political party leaders worldwide have congratulated the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and General Secretary Xi Jinping of the committee on the opening of the 20th CPC National Congress.

In their congratulatory messages, they spoke highly of the CPC's remarkable achievements and its important contributions to improving the well-being of the Chinese people and people in the rest of the world.

Expressing confidence that the 20th CPC National Congress will make important resolutions that will benefit China and the rest of the world, President of Mauritania's Equity Party Mohamed Melainine Ould Eyih said that his party looks forward to further developing relations with the CPC.

Under the strong and outstanding leadership of General Secretary Xi, China has embarked on a road towards great national rejuvenation and created a new model of human progress, said Adem Farah, deputy president and general secretary of the Prosperity Party of Ethiopia.

The 20th CPC National Congress will formulate the major policies of the CPC for the next five years, which will further strengthen the existing friendly and cooperative relations between the two parties and people of the two countries, General Secretary of the Congolese Labor Party Pierre Moussa said.

China's modernization will surely contribute to the progress of humanity and to the building of a peaceful and multipolar world, said Youssoufa Mohamed Ali, general secretary of the Convention for the Renewal of the Comoros.

The 20th CPC National Congress is of enormous significance not only to China's modernization and national development, but also to the international community, President of Uruguay's Broad Front party Fernando Pereira said.

Those sending congratulatory messages include:

Sadiq Sanjrani, chairman of Pakistan's Senate;

Dashzegve Amarbayasgalan, secretary general of the Mongolian People's Party, minister of Mongolia and chief of Cabinet secretariat;

Norodom Chakravuth, president of Funcinpec Party of Cambodia;

Manam Tu Ja, chairman of the Kachin State People's Party of Myanmar;

Abdelkader Bengrina, head of Algeria's National Construction Movement;

Mohand Laenser, general secretary of the Popular Movement of Morocco;

Zouhair Maghzaoui, general secretary of the People's Movement of Tunisia;

Messaoud Ould Boulkheir, leader of Mauritania's People's Progressive Alliance;

Al-Wathiq Al-Birair, secretary general of Sudan's National Umma Party;

Ali Al-Bakali, president of Yemen Renaissance Movement;

Jean Louis Robinson, chairman of Madagascar's AVANA party;

Ali Ruckert, chairman of the Communist Party of Luxembourg;

Vinnie Molina, president of the Communist Party of Australia;

Betero Atanibora, chairman of Kiribati's Tobwaan Kiribati Party;

Ijeomah Arodiogbu, national vice chairman of Nigeria's All Progressives Congress South-East Zone;

Maurizio Acerbo, national secretary of Italy's Communist Refoundation Party;

Salote Pilolevu Tuita, Tongan Princess;

Dominique de Villepin, former French prime minister;

Rudolf Scharping, former chair of the Social Democratic Party of Germany and former German defence minister.

