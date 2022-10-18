Li Keqiang calls for forging ahead with concrete work toward building modern socialist China in all respects

Xinhua) 09:04, October 18, 2022

Li Keqiang participates in a group discussion with delegates from northwest China's Gansu Province who are attending the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in Beijing, Oct. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

BEIJING, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- Li Keqiang on Monday participated in a group discussion with delegates from northwest China's Gansu Province who are attending the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

Li said he gave his unequivocal support to the report delivered by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, on behalf of the 19th CPC Central Committee to the congress.

Li had in-depth exchanges with the delegates. He said impressive advances have been achieved in the cause of the Party and the country over the past decade. These were achieved through the concerted efforts of the whole Party and people of all ethnic groups under the firm leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core and the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era.

Li said development is the Party's top priority in governing and rejuvenating China. He called for effectively upgrading and appropriately expanding the country's economy.

As the Chinese economy is on a recovering and upward trend, a basket of pro-growth policies should be fully implemented to maintain the economic performance within a reasonable range, Li said.

Reform and opening up must be firmly pushed forward, Li said, highlighting the importance of adhering to reforms to develop the socialist market economy, creating conditions to ensure fair market competition, promoting high-level opening up, among others.

Li stressed safeguarding people's fundamental interests. He said the people's well-being must be protected and improved in the course of pursuing development to see that the results of modernization are shared more fully and fairly by all the people.

He called for concrete work and a sense of responsibility to strive in unity to build a modern socialist country in all respects and advance the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts.

