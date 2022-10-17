Foreign experts weigh in on CPC congress and report

October 17, 2022

Muhammad Asif Noor, founder of the Friends of BRI Forum. [Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn]

The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China commenced in China with a significant report presented by Xi Jinping explaining the path to Chinese epic economic development, modernization, development, and governance achievements through the people's process democracy. The report focuses primarily on the progress made since the last National Congress meeting and the overall decade. China's modernization and progress have been realized over the past decade; China has become stronger through its clarity in the vision of governance, especially at the level of the ideology and governance methods of the Chinese Communist Party leadership. Chinese people's process of democracy has been strengthened with the materialization of the Second Centenary Goal to transform China into a democratic, prosperous, harmonious, and beautiful country till the mid of this century. China focuses on human resources, education, science, and technology to make the country modern to compete with the world. Through upholding the rule of law and investing in people's well-being, what is important is the modernization of the defense and security capability apart from maintaining national reunification.

Viewing the entire process of the 20th Congress of the CPC from Pakistan is a fascinating insight into where the whole event has been organized to symbolize the sense of inclusiveness through the Chinese way and model of democracy. The country's leadership has built this system keeping in view the domestic cultural, ethnic, and local norms and values, especially those that are based on communist forms of living. Before the main event, clearly defined road maps helped the leaders and people work together to build strategies to resolve local, regional, and national issues. The entire process reflects that the governance structures and progress are indigenous and, over the years have grown organically with the society and people of the country. Apart from this, what has been a strength of China has remained that through evaluating the emerging challenges and changing times, the CPC has made all possibilities to renew, rejuvenate and excel by improving the overall requirements for building the Party in terms of self-governance and ideology.

