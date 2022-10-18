China's accomplishments under CPC leadership remarkable -- political leaders

Xinhua) 08:12, October 18, 2022

BEIJING, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- Political leaders around the world have lauded China's achievements under the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in their congratulations sent to the CPC Central Committee and General Secretary Xi Jinping of the committee on the opening of the 20th CPC National Congress.

They said the CPC has led the Chinese people in building the country into a world's major economy which has achieved great success in poverty alleviation, scientific and technological innovation and many other areas.

The strong leadership of the CPC is the key to China's great achievements in such fields as economic and social development, said President of Argentina Alberto Fernandez.

General Secretary Xi has led the CPC in achieving world-renowned achievements in poverty alleviation, scientific and technological innovation, and the COVID-19 pandemic fight, said Fernandez, also president of the country's Justicialist Party.

China announced in 2021 that the country had lifted the final 98.99 million impoverished rural residents living under the current poverty line out of poverty, and removed all 832 impoverished counties and 128,000 villages from the poverty list.

Under the outstanding leadership of the CPC, the friendly Chinese people have made great accomplishments in economic and social development and national modernization, said Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, also head of the People's Democratic Party of Tajikistan.

Noting China has succeeded in such areas as combating the pandemic, fighting poverty and preventing pollution, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, also chairman of the Fatah party, said that the country is leading the world in such fields as science and technology, economy and education.

Under the leadership of the CPC, China has ranked among the world's major economies, bringing stability and well-being to the friendly Chinese people, said President of Gabon Ali Bongo Ondimba.

As a major world economy, China showed the world its comprehensive victory in the fight against poverty and the building of a moderately prosperous society in all respects, said Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene, chairman of the Mongolian People's Party.

The CPC has excellently performed its duty and mission of leading the country's development, said Oyun-Erdene, who is also Mongolia's prime minister.

And over the past four decades, people's lives in China have been dramatically improved. A primarily agricultural country about 70 years ago, China now boasts the world's most extensive social welfare system, the largest high-speed railway network and cutting-edge technologies in many sectors.

China's GDP has come to account for 18.5 percent of the world economy, up 7.2 percentage points over the past 10 years. The world's second largest economy has become a major trading partner for over 140 countries and regions, leading the world in total volume of trade in goods.

China has made remarkable achievements in various fields and is marching towards building a great modern socialist country in all respects, said Dmitry Medvedev, chairman of the United Russia party and deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council.

China has achieved great success in multiple areas over the past decade and the 20th CPC National Congress will continue to lead China forward on its path of socialism, said Joe Sims and Rossana Cambron, co-chairs of the Communist Party USA.

