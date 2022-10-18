Wang Yang calls for striving in unity to build modern socialist country in all respects

Xinhua) 08:52, October 18, 2022

Wang Yang joins a group discussion with delegates from southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region who are attending the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in Beijing, Oct. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Gao Jie)

BEIJING, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- Wang Yang on Monday called for striving in unity and gathering strength to build a modern socialist country in all respects.

The report to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC), delivered Sunday by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, serves as a political declaration and program of action to open a new chapter of building a modern socialist country in all respects, Wang said.

Wang made the remarks when he joined a group discussion with delegates from southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region.

The report is certain to greatly pool together all sons and daughters of the Chinese nation to strive in unity for the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts, he said.

Wang called for more actively upholding Xi Jinping's core position on the CPC Central Committee and in the Party as a whole, and upholding the CPC Central Committee's authority and its centralized, unified leadership.

Wang stressed firmly advancing along the course charted by Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era.

Wang also noted the significance of bearing in mind the CPC's central task on the new journey of the new era and making solid efforts in economic and social development, in a bid to advance the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts through a Chinese path to modernization.

During the discussion, Wang said Tibet enjoyed the best development, witnessed the biggest changes, and delivered the most benefits to the people in the past decade, and called for more efforts to build a new, modern, socialist Tibet that is united, prosperous, culturally advanced, harmonious, and beautiful.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Hongyu)