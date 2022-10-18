China to share development opportunities with other countries: foreign ministry
China said on Monday that it would share development opportunities with other countries.
Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a regular press conference in Beijing in response to reports of foreign leaders sending congratulatory messages to Chinese President Xi Jinping, also General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on the opening of the 20th National Congress of the CPC.
"We will always see China's development as part of human development, share development opportunities with other countries and continue to work together with the rest of the world to advance the building of a community with a shared future for mankind and make new, greater contributions to world peace and common development," Wang said.
China had always been a force for world peace, a contributor to global development and defender of the international order, the ministry spokesperson said.
"China has provided its insights and solutions to addressing major global issues and helped build consensus and synergy for advancing human development and progress," Wang said. "All this has been widely recognized across the world."
(Compiled by Zhang Jian)
