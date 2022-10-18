Highlights of foreign congratulatory messages on 20th CPC National Congress (3)

BEIJING, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- Political party and government leaders worldwide have congratulated the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and General Secretary Xi Jinping of the committee on the opening of the 20th CPC National Congress.

In their congratulatory messages, they spoke highly of the CPC's remarkable achievements and its important contributions to improving the well-being of the Chinese people and people in the rest of the world.

Under the strong leadership of the CPC, China has made great success in achieving social stability and national development, said Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye, also chairman of the Elders' Council of Burundi's National Council for the Defense of Democracy-Forces for the Defense of Democracy.

China has been promoting the building of a human community with a shared future, actively contributing to human development, Ndayishimiye said.

The CPC and the Mozambique Liberation Front party (FRELIMO) always walk side by side, and are good comrades, good brothers and good friends, said Filipe Nyusi, head of the FRELIMO and Mozambican president.

Mozambique and China have been strengthening their political mutual trust and enriching their comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, which has fostered the economic and social development of the two countries, he said.

The 20th CPC National Congress will further promote China's progress towards national prosperity, national rejuvenation and people's wellbeing, said Hage Geingob, president of the South West Africa People's Organization (SWAPO) party of Namibia and Namibian president.

The SWAPO Party, Geingob said, is willing to further enhance the sisterly all-weather partnership with the CPC so as to bring benefits to the people of the two countries.

Daniel Ortega, secretary-general of the Sandinista National Liberation Front and Nicaraguan president, and Vice President Rosario Murillo said they firmly believe that the 20th CPC National Congress will make valuable contributions to the development of the Chinese people and the defense of sovereignty, justice and peace by people around the world.

The grand gathering of the CPC will surely achieve historic results, said Nicolas Maduro, leader of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) and Venezuelan president.

The PSUV is willing to continue to work closely with the CPC to promote the development of the comprehensive strategic partnership between Venezuela and China, he said.

The 20th CPC National Congress is a grand gathering held in the new era as China enters a new stage of development, and will review China's remarkable achievements, define the development goals and tasks for the next phase, and formulate a scientific mid- and long-term development plan, said Milo Dukanovic, leader of the Democratic Party of Socialists of Montenegro and president of the country.

Sudan highly appreciates the achievements made by the CPC in fighting corruption, improving the environment, eliminating poverty, maintaining peace and stability, and supporting international trade and world economic development, and is willing to further strengthen sound cooperative relations with China, said Chairman of Sudan's Sovereignty Council Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan.

The decisions to be made at the 20th CPC National Congress will provide a clear vision for the next phase of China's development, and we are convinced that China will continue to progress towards its long-term goals, said Lee Hsien Loong, secretary-general of the People's Action Party and prime minister of Singapore.

A prosperous and stable China is good for the region and the world, he said.

President of the Nepali Congress party and Nepali Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba said that the convening of the 20th CPC National Congress will push for greater achievements of China on the path towards prosperity and progress.

He expressed confidence that the Chinese people will deeply understand and comprehensively implement the great vision General Secretary Xi put forward at the congress.

Ulisses Correia e Silva, president of the Movement for Democracy and Cape Verde's prime minister, said Cape Verde is ready to take the convening of the Congress as an opportunity to deepen the friendly relations between the two countries and their people.

The Cape Verde-China cooperation in various fields has maintained strong momentum and delivered remarkable results, exemplifying cooperation between developing countries, he said.

The successful convening of the 20th CPC National Congress will chart the course for China's economic and social development in the new era, said Pravind Jugnauth, leader of the Militant Socialist Movement of Mauritius and Mauritian prime minister.

He expressed his confidence that the CPC will lead the Chinese people in achieving even greater development results.

The 20th CPC National Congress will review achievements and make plans for the future, and the decisions to be made at the congress will vigorously promote the sustainable development in all areas of endeavors of the CPC and China, said Irakli Garibashvili, a member of the Political Council of the Georgian Dream-Democratic Georgia party and Georgian prime minister.

Prime Minister of Fiji Frank Bainimarama expressed his sincere congratulations on the successful convening of the 20th CPC National Congress.

On this special occasion, he voiced hope that the Chinese government and people will continuously achieve prosperity and success.

