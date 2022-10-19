Home>>
Press center for 20th CPC National Congress hosts second group interview
(Xinhua) 07:54, October 19, 2022
The spokespersons for delegations from Heilongjiang, Shanghai, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Anhui, Fujian and Jiangxi to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) meet the press during a group interview in Beijing, Oct. 18, 2022. The press center for the 20th CPC National Congress hosted its second group interview on Tuesday. During the interview, the spokespersons introduced the delegations' study and discussion on the report to the 20th CPC National Congress, and answered questions from journalists. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)
