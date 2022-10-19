Presidium of 20th CPC National Congress holds second meeting, Xi Jinping presides over the meeting

Xinhua) October 19, 2022

BEIJING, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- The presidium of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) held its second meeting at the Great Hall of the People on the afternoon of October 18.

Comrade Xi Jinping presided over the meeting.

At the meeting, the draft resolutions on the report of the 19th CPC Central Committee, the work report of the Party's 19th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, and an amendment to the Party Constitution were approved to be submitted to all delegations to the congress for discussion.

Chen Xi, deputy secretary-general of the congress, briefed the presidium on proposed name lists of preliminary nominees for the candidates of members and alternate members of the 20th CPC Central Committee, as well as members of the 20th CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection.

The lists were approved at the meeting to be submitted to the delegations for deliberation.

Also, the election methods of the Party congress, which had gone through consideration among all delegations, as well as a name list of ballot scrutineers and chief ballot scrutineers were approved by the presidium. The name list will be submitted to the congress for ratification by the time of the final vote.

