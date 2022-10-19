Presidium meeting adopts lists of nominees for 20th CPC Central Committee, anti-graft watchdog

(China Daily) 10:05, October 19, 2022

Xi Jinping (center) presides over the second meeting of the presidium of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in Beijing on Tuesday. SHEN HONG/XINHUA

The second meeting of the presidium of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China adopted on Tuesday a proposed list of preliminary nominees to be candidates for membership and alternate membership of the 20th CPC Central Committee — the Party's central leadership.

The meeting, presided over by Xi Jinping, also adopted a proposed list of preliminary nominees to be candidates for membership of the 20th CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, the Party's top anti-graft watchdog.

Chen Xi, deputy secretary-general of the congress, briefed the presidium on the proposed lists, and the meeting decided to submit the lists to delegations for deliberation.

The presidium also agreed to submit draft resolutions on the report of the 19th CPC Central Committee — delivered by Xi at the opening of the congress on Sunday — as well as the work report of the 19th CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the amendment to the Constitution of the CPC to delegations for discussion.

The meeting's participants also approved election methods of the congress. A list of ballot scrutinizers was also approved by the presidium and will be ratified by the congress before the final voting begins.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Hongyu)