Press center for 20th CPC National Congress hosts press conference
(Xinhua) 13:18, October 19, 2022
Journalists attend a press conference via video link in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 19, 2022. The press center for the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) hosted the press conference on the topic "Under the Guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on the Rule of Law, Strive to Build Higher-Standard Rule of Law in China" on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Yin Gang)
Photos
