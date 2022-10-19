Video: Who am I?

Languages

Wednesday, October 19, 2022

Who am I?

(People's Daily App) October 19, 2022

I come from the people, have my roots among the people, and I am dedicated to serving the people. Nothing can separate me from the 1.4 billion plus Chinese people.

My name is the Communist Party of China.

