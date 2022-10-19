Home>>
Video: Who am I?
(People's Daily App) 15:00, October 19, 2022
I come from the people, have my roots among the people, and I am dedicated to serving the people. Nothing can separate me from the 1.4 billion plus Chinese people.
My name is the Communist Party of China.
(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- Press center for 20th CPC National Congress hosts press conference
- Presidium of 20th CPC National Congress holds second meeting, Xi Jinping presides over the meeting
- Presidium meeting adopts lists of nominees for 20th CPC Central Committee, anti-graft watchdog
- What is Chinese modernization?
- Observers worldwide laud China's milestone achievements under CPC leadership
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.