Highlights of foreign congratulatory messages on 20th CPC National Congress (6)

BEIJING, Oct. 19 (Xinhua) -- Leaders of foreign political parties and governments worldwide have congratulated the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and General Secretary Xi Jinping of the committee on the opening of the 20th CPC National Congress.

In their congratulatory messages, they spoke highly of the CPC's remarkable achievements and its important contributions to improving the well-being of the Chinese people and people in the rest of the world.

The CPC remains committed to the principle of wholeheartedly serving the people, and has brought prosperity and happiness to the Chinese people, said Abdulla Yameen, leader of the Progressive Party of Maldives and former president of the Maldives.

Mizuho Fukushima, head of the Social Democratic Party of Japan, expressed her wish that the CPC will achieve greater development and make more contributions to eradicating poverty in the world, safeguarding global peace and protecting the Earth.

Lee Jae-myung, leader of the Democratic Party of Korea, extended his sincere congratulations on the convening of the 20th CPC National Congress and expected the congress to make greater contributions to peace and prosperity in Northeast Asia as well as to global peace. He hoped that South Korea-China friendship and cooperation will grow stronger with time.

With its eyes set on the new era, the CPC has led China in forging ahead relentlessly along the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics and achieving national prosperity, which has won admiration and praise from the world, said Bayanjargal Tsogtgerel, chairman of the Mongolian National Democratic Party.

Under the leadership of the CPC, a friendly China will continue to advance along the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics, said Ata Serdarov, chairman of the Democratic Party of Turkmenistan.

For more than 100 years, the CPC has gone through a glorious journey of struggle and victory, and led the Chinese economy to the forefront of the world, said Gennady Zyuganov, chairman of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation.

Heinz Bierbaum, president of the Party of the European Left, said that the convening of the 20th CPC National Congress is of great significance, and that his party looks forward to further strengthening its relations with the CPC.

The 20th CPC National Congress is convened at a time when the great cause of the Chinese people enters a new stage, said Hilal Hilal, assistant secretary-genral of Arab Socialist Ba'ath Party of Syria.

Under the leadership of the CPC, the Chinese people have made great progress in such fields as politics, economy and culture, he added.

