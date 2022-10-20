Highlights of foreign congratulatory messages on 20th CPC National Congress (7)

October 20, 2022

BEIJING, Oct. 19 (Xinhua) -- Leaders of foreign political parties and governments, and international organizations have congratulated the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and General Secretary Xi Jinping of the committee on the opening of the 20th CPC National Congress.

In their congratulatory messages, they spoke highly of the CPC's remarkable achievements and its important contributions to improving the well-being of the Chinese people and people in the rest of the world.

The 20th CPC National Congress is an important milestone in the history of the CPC's development, said Abou el-Fadhl Baadji, general secretary of Algeria's National Liberation Front, adding his party is willing to enhance communication, consultation and experience exchange with the CPC.

The CPC has become an important example for countries around the world to learn about state governance and poverty alleviation, as well as improving people's wellbeing and promoting people-centered development, said Solly Afrika Mapaila, general secretary of the South African Communist Party.

Through the convening of the congress, the CPC will advance to new victories, said Jeronimo Osa Osa Ecoro, general secretary of the Democratic Party of Equatorial Guinea, adding that his party is willing to continue to deepen its friendly relations with the CPC as well as the friendship between the people of the two countries.

Sigmar Gabriel, former leader of the Social Democratic Party of Germany and former vice-chancellor and ex-minister for foreign affairs of Germany, said he believes that the 20th CPC National Congress will bring new solutions to global issues for humanity, and expects Germany and China to enhance the willingness and ability of all countries to jointly solve human crises through international cooperation.

The 20th CPC National Congress will lead China's efforts in safeguarding world peace, promoting the building of a fairer international order, and uniting global progressive forces to jointly bridge the gap between the rich and the poor and tackle climate change and other important issues, said Massimo D'Alema, former prime minister of Italy and president of Italianieuropei Foundation.

The Central Committee of the Cambodian People's Party said that the party fully supports Xi's vision of building a human community with a shared future, and stands ready to continuously consolidate the ironclad friendship between the two sides and jointly build a Cambodia-China community with a shared future.

Zhang Ming, secretary-general of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), said that the SCO members appreciate and speak highly of the great achievements China has scored in its development under the CPC's leadership.

They are confident that the successful convening of the congress will create new conditions and new opportunities for China and other SCO members to comprehensively deepen cooperation and build an even closer SCO community with a shared future, Zhang said.

The following leaders have also sent their congratulatory messages:

Sam Nujoma, former president of Namibia's South West Africa People's Organisation (SWAPO) and founding president of Namibia

Mulatu Teshome, former Ethiopian president

Danilo Turk, former Slovenian president

Mizengo Peter Pinda, former prime minister of Tanzania and member of the Central Committee of CCM (Ruling Party Tanzania)

Essam Sharaf, former Egyptian prime minister

Mohsen Basurra, member of the leadership of the Yemeni Islah Party and deputy speaker of the House of Representatives of Yemen

Saleem Mandviwalla, deputy chairman of the Senate of Pakistan

Mohamed Nabil Benabdallah, leader of the Party of Progress and Socialism of Morocco

Paul Mashatile, treasurer general of the African National Congress

Puteri Anetta Komarudin, chairperson of Economic Affairs of

Golkar Party and chairperson of Indonesia-China Parliamentary Friendship Group of the House of Representatives, Indonesia

Fathi El Koleib, member of Political Bureau and secretary of International Affairs, Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine

Fausto Pinato, member of the National Executive Committee of Progressit

Party of Brazil and president of Brazil-China Parlimentary Front of the Brazilian National Congress

Bert De Belder, head of the Department of International Relations of Workers' Party of Belgium

Jeremy Bradshaw, secretary of the Conservative Parliamentary China Group

Eduardo Tzili-Apango, founding member and chair of the Eurasia Studies Group in Mexico

Zivadin Jovanovic, president of the Belgrade Forum for a World of Equals.

