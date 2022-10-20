Highlights of foreign congratulatory messages on 20th CPC National Congress (8)

BEIJING, Oct. 20 (Xinhua) -- Leaders of foreign political parties and governments have congratulated the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and General Secretary Xi Jinping of the committee on the opening of the 20th CPC National Congress.

In their congratulatory messages, they spoke highly of the CPC's remarkable achievements and its important contributions to improving the well-being of the Chinese people and people in the rest of the world.

Noting that the 20th CPC National Congress is an important event in China's political life, Alassane Ouattara, leader of the Rally of Houphouetists for Democracy and Peace of Cote d'Ivoire and the country's president, said that he is willing to continue to promote the in-depth development of relations between the two parties, and deepen the friendship between the two countries for the benefit of their people.

The CPC has led China in firmly following the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics, ushering in a great new era as it champions global development and promotes common prosperity of countries throughout Asia, Africa, Latin America and the whole world at large, said Dinesh Gunawardena, leader of the Mahajana Eksath Peramuna and prime minister of Sri Lanka.

Gaston Browne, leader of the Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party and the country's prime minister, said that the 20th CPC National Congress will lead China to new achievements by reviewing the past work.

Under the leadership of the CPC, the Chinese government and people have made great achievements in such fields as poverty alleviation and green development, said Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare.

Sogavare said that his government will firmly support China in building a modern socialist country, and make joint efforts to promote the building of a human community with a shared future.

Under the remarkable leadership of the CPC, China has become a world economic powerhouse, and this achievement is admirable, said Evo Morales, chairperson of Bolivia's Movement Towards Socialism party and former Bolivian president.

Under the outstanding leadership of the CPC, China has scored remarkable achievements and made significant contributions to safeguarding world peace and stability and boosting development and prosperity, said Hun Manet, member of the Cambodian People's Party's Permanent Committee and the country's prime minister candidate.

He said that the Cambodian side stands ready to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with China, and work more closely to build a Cambodia-China community with a shared future, so as to better benefit the two countries and their people.

