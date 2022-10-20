Home>>
Press conference on China's diplomacy held in Beijing
(Xinhua) 13:32, October 20, 2022
Journalists attend a press conference via video link in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 20, 2022. The press center for the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) hosted the press conference on the topic "Under the Guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy, Forge Ahead and Strive to Break New Ground for Major-Country Diplomacy with Chinese Characteristics" on Thursday. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)
