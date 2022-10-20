CPC in the eyes of China's Gen Z (2)
To know China well, one must first know the Communist Party of China (CPC). Governing for the people and by relying on the people, the CPC has been committed to a people-centered philosophy and has led the Chinese people to achieve several major historic accomplishments over the past century.
As the landmark 20th National Congress of the CPC is underway in Beijing, the People's Daily talked to several university students on their views on the world's largest governing party with over 96 million members.
In this episode, Zhang Yuanshinan, 21, from the China Foreign Affairs University shared his views on the CPC. Find out what he has to say.
(Video contributed by Zhang Yuanshinan, Lu Dong and Zhu Yingqi; Video produced by Di Jingyuan; Cover image produced by Zhang Jia)
