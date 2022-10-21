181 countries now have diplomatic ties with China

Xinhua) 08:44, October 21, 2022

The press center for the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) hosts a press conference on the topic "Under the Guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy, Forge Ahead and Strive to Break New Ground for Major-Country Diplomacy with Chinese Characteristics" in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 20, 2022. Shen Beili, vice minister of the International Department of the CPC Central Committee, and Ma Zhaoxu, vice minister of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, attended the press conference. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)

BEIJING, Oct. 20 (Xinhua) -- A total of 181 countries have established diplomatic relations with China, up from 172 ten years ago, Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu said here on Thursday, as he hailed the country's diplomatic services over the past decade.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the ongoing 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Ma said the number of partnerships China has so far established with countries and regional organizations across the world also increased from 41 a decade ago to 113.

Ma said the country had advanced the building of the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for the new era, proposed the three principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation for China-U.S. relations, and advocated the China-EU partnership for peace, growth, reform and civilization.

It has also consolidated strategic support from neighboring countries, and embraced unity and closer cooperation with other developing countries.

China's national sovereignty, security and development interests have been vigorously protected in the process, Ma said, adding that China has now established diplomatic relations with nine countries that formerly had so-called "diplomatic ties" with the country's Taiwan region.

Over the past ten years, China's diplomatic efforts have consolidated international support for the one-China policy, stemmed external forces' intervention in Hong Kong's affairs, foiled anti-China forces' attacks and defamation against China, and safeguarded the country's national interests and dignity, he said.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Du Mingming)