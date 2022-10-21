Press center for 20th CPC National Congress hosts fifth group interview

Xinhua) 08:24, October 21, 2022

The spokespersons for the delegations from Qinghai, Ningxia, Xinjiang, the central Party and state organs, central financial institutions and central enterprises (in Beijing) to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) meet the press during a group interview in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 20, 2022. The press center for the 20th CPC National Congress hosted its fifth group interview on Thursday. During the interview, the spokespersons introduced the delegations' study and discussion on the report to the 20th CPC National Congress, and answered questions from journalists. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)

The spokespersons for the delegations from Qinghai, Ningxia, Xinjiang, the central Party and state organs, central financial institutions and central enterprises (in Beijing) to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) meet the press during a group interview in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 20, 2022. The press center for the 20th CPC National Congress hosted its fifth group interview on Thursday. During the interview, the spokespersons introduced the delegations' study and discussion on the report to the 20th CPC National Congress, and answered questions from journalists. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

The spokespersons for the delegations from Qinghai, Ningxia, Xinjiang, the central Party and state organs, central financial institutions and central enterprises (in Beijing) to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) meet the press during a group interview in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 20, 2022. The press center for the 20th CPC National Congress hosted its fifth group interview on Thursday. During the interview, the spokespersons introduced the delegations' study and discussion on the report to the 20th CPC National Congress, and answered questions from journalists. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

Journalists attend the fifth group interview hosted by the press center for the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) via video link in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 20, 2022. During the interview, the spokespersons for the delegations from Qinghai, Ningxia, Xinjiang, the central Party and state organs, central financial institutions and central enterprises (in Beijing) to the 20th CPC National Congress introduced the delegations' study and discussion on the report to the 20th CPC National Congress, and answered questions from journalists. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

The spokespersons for the delegations from Qinghai, Ningxia, Xinjiang, the central Party and state organs, central financial institutions and central enterprises (in Beijing) to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) meet the press via video link during a group interview in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 20, 2022. The press center for the 20th CPC National Congress hosted its fifth group interview on Thursday. During the interview, the spokespersons introduced the delegations' study and discussion on the report to the 20th CPC National Congress, and answered questions from journalists. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)

A journalist asks a question via video link during the fifth group interview hosted by the press center for the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 20, 2022. During the interview, the spokespersons for the delegations from Qinghai, Ningxia, Xinjiang, the central Party and state organs, central financial institutions and central enterprises (in Beijing) to the 20th CPC National Congress introduced the delegations' study and discussion on the report to the 20th CPC National Congress, and answered questions from journalists. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Journalists attend the fifth group interview hosted by the press center for the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 20, 2022. During the interview, the spokespersons for the delegations from Qinghai, Ningxia, Xinjiang, the central Party and state organs, central financial institutions and central enterprises (in Beijing) to the 20th CPC National Congress introduced the delegations' study and discussion on the report to the 20th CPC National Congress, and answered questions from journalists. (Xinhua/Li Ming)

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Du Mingming)