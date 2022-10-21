Highlights of foreign congratulatory messages on 20th CPC National Congress (10)

Xinhua) 08:43, October 21, 2022

BEIJING, Oct. 20 (Xinhua) -- Leaders of foreign political parties and government officials worldwide have congratulated the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and General Secretary Xi Jinping of the committee on the opening of the 20th CPC National Congress.

In their congratulatory messages, they spoke highly of the CPC's remarkable achievements and its important contributions to improving the well-being of the Chinese people and people in the rest of the world.

Under the guidance of the basic principles of Marxism-Leninism and scientific socialism, the CPC will surely march towards a more successful future, said General Secretary of the Communist Party of India D. Raja.

Damian Gjiknuri, general secretary of the Socialist Party of Albania, said he expects that the important decisions to be made at the 20th CPC National Congress will bring more benefits to the Chinese people, lead China to greater achievements and make greater contributions to promoting world peace and development.

Responding to the call of the times and keeping improving itself, the CPC has achieved great accomplishments and gained prestige in the international arena, said Aleksei Sokol, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Belarus.

Former President of the European Commission and former Italian Prime Minister Romano Prodi said he sincerely expects China to contribute Chinese solutions to facilitate the development of the global economy as a responsible major country.

The French side is keenly aware of the significance of the 20th CPC National Congress, and expects the meeting to further advance world peace and international cooperation, said Jean-Pierre Raffarin, former French prime minister.

The following leaders have also sent congratulatory messages:

Prabowo Subianto, general chairman of the Great Indonesia Movement Party, or Gerindra, and Indonesian defense minister;

Nizar Baraka, secretary-general of the Istiqlal Party and minister of Equipment and Water of Morocco;

Jibril Ibrahim, chairman of Sudan's Justice and Equality Movement and minister of finance;

U Khin Yi, acting chairman of Myanmar's Union Solidarity and Development Party;

Hazem Omar, chairman of Egypt's Republican People's Party;

Abir Moussi, president of the Free Destourian Party of Tunisia;

Luciana Santos, president of the Communist Party of Brazil;

Kwesi Pratt Jr., general secretary of the Socialist Movement of Ghana;

Robert Griffiths, general secretary of the Communist Party of Britain;

Rolf Mutzenich, chairman of the Social Democratic Party of Germany parliamentary group in the German Bundestag;

Joo Ho-young, floor leader of the People Power Party at the National Assembly of South Korea;

Simbarashe Mumbengegwi, member of the Politburo and secretary for the External Relations of the Zimbabwe African National Union - Patriotic Front, Zimbabwe;

Jorge Taiana, head of international relations for Argentina's Justicialist Party and minister of defense;

Anastasios Chatzivasileiou, international secretary of the New Democracy of Greece;

Luis Ferreira, president of International Commission of the Social Democratic Party of Portugal;

Cho Byung-jae, secretary-general of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties Secretariat;

Bahman Azad, executive secretary of the U.S. Peace Council;

Egypt's Coordination Committee of Party's Youth Leaders and Politicians.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Du Mingming)