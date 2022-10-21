Jieqiong at 20th CPC National Congress | Foreign policy in focus

(People's Daily App) 13:41, October 21, 2022

The Press Center for the 20th CPC National Congress hosted a press conference on Thursday focusing on China’s diplomacy.

Ma Zhaoxu, Vice Minister of China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that, over the last decade in the new era, the number of countries that established diplomatic ties with China increased from 172 to 181.

Regarding the goal of China’s foreign policy, Ma said, it is to safeguard world peace, advance common development, and promote the building of a human community with a shared future.

Shen Beili, vice minister of the International Department of the CPC Central Committee, further explained that the CPC will not point fingers at the internal affairs of political parties in other nations, nor will the Party seek to export the Chinese model or require other nations or parties to emulate its practice. In the same way, the CPC will never accept the condescending preaching by others, or simply copy the political system of other nations.

Along with this view, we can find more relevant statements in the work report.

