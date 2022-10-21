Press conference on building beautiful China held in Beijing

Xinhua) 14:24, October 21, 2022

Journalists attend a press conference via video link in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 21, 2022. The press center for the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) hosted the press conference on the topic "Building A Beautiful China Where Humanity and Nature Co-Exist in Harmony" on Friday. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

A journalist asks a question during a press conference via video link in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 21, 2022. The press center for the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) hosted the press conference on the topic "Building A Beautiful China Where Humanity and Nature Co-Exist in Harmony" on Friday. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

The press center for the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) hosts a press conference on the topic "Building A Beautiful China Where Humanity and Nature Co-Exist in Harmony" in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 21, 2022. Zhai Qing, vice minister of the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, attended the press conference. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

The press center for the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) hosts a press conference on the topic "Building A Beautiful China Where Humanity and Nature Co-Exist in Harmony" in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 21, 2022. Zhai Qing, vice minister of the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, attended the press conference. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Zhai Qing, vice minister of the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, speaks at a press conference in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 21, 2022. The press center for the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) hosted the press conference on the topic "Building A Beautiful China Where Humanity and Nature Co-Exist in Harmony" on Friday. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)

Journalists raise their hands to ask questions during a press conference via video link in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 21, 2022. The press center for the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) hosted the press conference on the topic "Building A Beautiful China Where Humanity and Nature Co-Exist in Harmony" on Friday. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Wu Chaolan)