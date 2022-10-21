Xi chairs 3rd meeting of 20th CPC National Congress presidium
BEIJING, Oct. 21 (Xinhua) -- The presidium of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) held its third meeting on Friday morning. Xi Jinping presided over the meeting.
Participants at the meeting approved the draft lists of candidates for members and alternate members of the 20th CPC Central Committee, as well as for members of the 20th CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI).
The presidium meeting decided to submit the lists to delegations for deliberation.
The lists were generated through competitive preliminary elections conducted by delegations to the congress.
The preliminary elections were conducted under the supervision of ballot scrutineers in accordance with the election methods of the congress. Over 8 percent of the nominees were voted off in the preliminary elections.
The results of the preliminary elections are valid, according to the presidium.
The formal elections for the Party's new central committee and CCDI will be held on Saturday morning.
