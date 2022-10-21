Photo exhibition on China's achievements in past decade held in Nepal

October 21, 2022

KATHMANDU, Oct. 21 (Xinhua) -- A photo exhibition showing China's achievements in poverty alleviation, infrastructure, science and technology, health care and green development over the past decade was held Thursday in Lalitpur, Nepal.

Nepal and the world could learn from China's achievements in poverty alleviation, infrastructure and technology development, said Nepal's Minister of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Jeevan Ram Shrestha.

"High priority given to ecological preservation and green technology is also exemplary," Shrestha said, adding that China has made unusual achievements as a populous country.

China has achieved its target of building a moderately prosperous society, said Chandra Prakash Mainali, general secretary of the Communist Party of Nepal (Marxist-Leninist), adding that China will realize the Second Centenary Goal of transforming China into a great modern socialist country in all respects under the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

China has achieved great changes in the past decade under the strong leadership of the CPC, said Wang Xin, political counselor at the Chinese Embassy in Nepal.

China-Nepal relations have developed rapidly in the past 10 years, Wang said, adding that China is ready to work together with Nepal to build a closer China-Nepal community with a shared future and write a new chapter of China-Nepal friendship.

The exhibition, hosted by Friends of the Silk Road Club-Nepal, also showed China's efforts in better delivery of basic public services and public infrastructure as well as progress achieved under the Belt and Road Initiative.

