Xi Jinping presiding over 20th CPC National Congress closing session
(Xinhua) 09:25, October 22, 2022
BEIJING, Oct. 22 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping is presiding over the closing session of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Saturday.
