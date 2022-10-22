Xi Jinping presiding over 20th CPC National Congress closing session

Xinhua) 09:25, October 22, 2022

BEIJING, Oct. 22 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping is presiding over the closing session of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Saturday.

