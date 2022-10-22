Highlights of foreign congratulatory messages on 20th CPC National Congress (12)

BEIJING, Oct. 21 (Xinhua) -- Leaders of foreign political parties worldwide have congratulated the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and General Secretary Xi Jinping of the committee on the opening of the 20th CPC National Congress.

In their congratulatory messages, they spoke highly of the CPC's remarkable achievements and its important contributions to improving the well-being of the Chinese people and people in the rest of the world.

The CPC has led the Chinese people to continuous progress, setting a fine example of working for the well-being of the country and its people, said Azat Peruashev, chairman of the Ak Zhol Democratic Party of Kazakhstan.

The CPC pursues an independent policy concerning its external affairs, which promotes global development and safeguards world peace, playing a big role in advancing the cause of human progress, said Saparmyrat Ovganov, chairman of the Party of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan.

The 20th CPC National Congress is a major event in China's political life, which will open a new journey for China's development and further enhance China's important status in the international arena, said President of the Brazilian Socialist Party Carlos Siqueira.

China has made tremendous achievements in development and demonstrated to the world the advantage of the CPC's leadership and the socialist system, said Chairman of the German Communist Party Patrik Kobele.

Kobele voiced strong confidence that the 20th CPC National Congress will lay a solid foundation for China to realize socialist modernization.

With the unremitting efforts of the CPC, China has made extraordinary achievements in the fields including economy, politics, society, culture and national defense, said Sergey Mironov, chairman of A Just Russia-Patriots-For Truth party.

The 20th CPC National Congress will provide a good opportunity for the new development of Iran-China relations and bring more opportunities for the two ancient Asian civilizations to expand cooperation in various fields, said Asadollah Badamchian, secretary-general of Iran's Islamic Coalition Party.

The unity, selfless dedication and strong leadership of the CPC have made itself outstanding among the world's political parties, said Peter Lam Both, interim secretary general of the Sudan People's Liberation Movement in South Sudan, expressing confidence that with the successful convening of the 20th CPC National Congress, the friendship between the two parties will move to a higher level.

Under the leadership of the CPC, China has made great achievements in various fields of development, said Francois Ngarambe, secretary general of the Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF), adding that the RPF has full confidence in the leadership of the CPC and believes that the 20th CPC National Congress will surely be a complete success.

Batuke Imenda, secretary general of Zambia's United Party for National Development (UPND), said that the CPC has been committed to serving the people and has provided a useful reference for the UPND.

Under the leadership of the CPC Central Committee and Xi, China has made remarkable achievements, said Veronica Maina, secretary general of Kenya's United Democratic Alliance.

She expressed confidence that the exchanges between the two parties will continue to promote the healthy and stable development of Kenya-China relations and contribute to building a high-level Africa-China community with a shared future.

