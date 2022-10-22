Resolution on 19th CPC Central Committee report adopted at 20th CPC National Congress

Xinhua) 12:04, October 22, 2022

BEIJING, Oct. 22 (Xinhua) -- The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) on Saturday passed a resolution endorsing the report of the 19th CPC Central Committee.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Wu Chaolan)