Resolution on work report of 19th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection adopted at CPC congress

Xinhua) 12:03, October 22, 2022

BEIJING, Oct. 22 (Xinhua) -- The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) on Saturday passed a resolution on the work report of the 19th CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection.

