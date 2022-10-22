Developing world looks to China's ongoing success

(China Daily) 10:18, October 22, 2022

Expressways have linked rural and urban areas in the country, greatly speeding up urbanization. [Photo by Zhu Haipeng/For China Daily]

China's modernization provides an example and model for the developing world, said Pakistan's ambassador to the United Nations.

"China's model of development is a success story. The lifting of 700 million people out of poverty is an economic miracle. It is both an example as well as a model that can be followed by many developing countries," the permanent representative of Pakistan to the UN, Munir Akram, told China Daily on Wednesday.

The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China opened in Beijing on Oct 16. After China had accomplished its First Centenary Goal of building a moderately prosperous society in all respects, Xi Jinping outlined the full meaning of Chinese modernization during that day's opening session.

"From this day forward, the central task of the CPC will be to lead the Chinese people of all ethnic groups in a concerted effort to realize the Second Centenary Goal of building China into a great modern socialist country in all respects and to advance the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts through a Chinese path to modernization," Xi said in a report at the opening session of the 20th CPC National Congress.

Xi said Chinese modernization is "the modernization of a huge population, of common prosperity for all".

Akram, who is also chairman of the Group of 77 and China coalition, said the developing world is watching the Chinese experience of poverty alleviation with great interest.

The coalition, which got its name from 77 founding members of the group, now comprises 134 developing countries at the UN.

China's experience is most relevant for the developing world, Akram said. "It is of great interest to most developing countries who are close friends of China, and also have good economic and trade relations with China."

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres once said that China's great achievements in poverty reduction constitute "the biggest contribution to the dramatic reduction of poverty".

In his report, Xi said Chinese modernization is "the modernization of harmony between humanity and nature".

Akram said the international community needs a model of development which can address both the structural challenges of economic and social growth, as well as the challenges posed by climate change.

"China's example of pursuing development in harmony with nature is an essential model for the entire world," he added.

China has cut its carbon emission intensity by 34.4 percent over the past 10 years. And the country pledged to have CO2 emissions peak before 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality before 2060.

"We need to promote mitigation in terms of lowering carbon emissions through renewable energy and other forms of sustainable energy. We also need to have adaptation to the impact of climate change. And many developing countries are feeling the impact of climate change, like Pakistan, with the floods that we've had," Akram said.

"The Chinese proposal of promoting development in harmony with nature is an essential principle that will need to be followed in all development activities in the future," he added.

On its path toward modernization, China has also been sharing its development opportunities with the rest of the world. As Xi said in his report, "Chinese modernization is the modernization of peaceful development."

China is in a position to help many developing countries grow because China's capacity — now as the second-largest economy — also involves many developing countries having close trade, investment and other relationships, Akram said.

"China is in a good position, both as an example and as an opportunity for developing countries to accelerate (growth) in a balanced and clear direction," he added.

Global observers believe China's modernization path inspires other countries to seek their own development paths, and it also inspires the world to seek a better future together.

Akram said he sees the Chinese path to modernization as its unique economic model.

China has been able to combine both a State-led model of development with a market-oriented model. And this is the unique feature of the Chinese economic model — it combines the positive factors from State-led growth with market-oriented growth, Akram said.

